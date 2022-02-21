Britney Spears signs massive book deal for tell-all memoir

The deal is reportedly worth as much as $15 million, according to published reports.

The world has seen a lot of Britney Spears' life in the public eye, from her conservatorship battle to the stressful pressures of fame. But the curtain is about to finally be pulled back on the full story.

PEOPLE has confirmed Spears has landed a multi-million dollar deal at Simon & Shuster to publish a tell-all memoir about her career as well as her personal life — including that of the relationship with her family.

Page Six was the first to report on the story and states that the deal is worth as much as $15 million. A representative for Simon & Schuster did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment. A rep and lawyer for Spears have also not responded to requests for comment.

Back in January, Spears criticized her sister Jamie Lynn Spears' new memoir which included details of their personal lives growing up. In a lengthy Instagram post, she called out her sister for not being around much when they were growing up and never understanding the true intensity of her conservatorship.

"So why are they even talking about that unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?" she asked. "She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her !!!! The last thing I would ever do is ask for what was just given to her !!! So yes, they did ruin my dreams."

The younger Spears, for her part, clapped back in an interview on Good Morning America and said Spears' criticisms were "absolutely not the truth."

It seems it's now time for Britney to tell her own story. And who knows? Maybe it'll even tell us if we're getting a Crossroads sequel.