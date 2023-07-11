Britney Spears sets fall release for memoir The Woman in Me

Britney Spears is ready to tell all.

The pop star has set a fall release date for her highly-anticipated memoir The Woman in Me, described as a "brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope." Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, will release the memoir Oct. 24, and it's available for pre-order now.

It comes nearly two years after a judge terminated Spears' conservatorship following a 13-year arrangement that saw her estranged father, Jamie Spears, overseeing her person and estate. Prior to the legal victory in November 2021, bolstered largely by the #FreeBritney movement, the pop star publicly addressed the conservatorship for the first time since its conception, testifying in court that June ("I just want my life back," she said) and accusing her father of conservatorship abuse.

"Britney's compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery," Jennifer Bergstrom, senior vice president and publisher of Gallery Books, told PEOPLE, which first broke the news, in a statement. "I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn't be more proud to help her share her story at last."

Britney Spears Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The memoir promises "remarkable candor and humor" and the illumination of "the enduring power of music and love — and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last."

News of the book deal, reportedly worth a massive $15 million, first made headlines earlier this month, not long after the pop star's sister Jamie Lynn Spears released her own memoir, Things I Should Have Said. The "Stronger" singer criticized the book at the time in now-deleted social media posts, accusing the younger Spears of selling the book at her expense.

