Bridgerton make you thirsty? Satisfy yourself with drink recipes from a cocktail book inspired by the show

Bridgerton has quite the reputation for inspiring a lot of thirst in its viewers.

But luckily, there's a solution to that problem — a historically accurate cocktail book, The Regency Book of Drinks: Quaffs, Qips, Tipples, and Tales from Grovesnor Square by Lady Thornwood (a.k.a. Amy Finley).

Inspired by the Netflix series, the book features 75 cocktail recipes that draw directly from the Regency era in both refinement and ingredients. Divided into six recipe chapters, the book draws from the London social season to organize its recipes along the lines of "The Evening Soiree" and "Delicate Daytime Drinks."

Bridgerton Season 2 Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

The book also includes sidebars and etiquette advice on hosting the most elegant of Regency gatherings. It's also bursting with true history behind the cocktails and their history as a form of social currency, which first emerged in the Regency period, as a way to showcase wealth, trade connections, and innovations like ice. Today's cocktail culture was launched and shaped by British high society in the Regency, and this book uncovers that history, while providing delicious recipes.

The Regency Book of Drinks Cover

The cocktails themselves take their names from Bridgerton and its plot points. EW can exclusively share four recipes from the book — the Diamond of the Season, Lucky Mallet, Scandalous Rumor, and Scribbling Woman. Check them out below and satisfy your thirst after watching Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) take a bracing dip in a lake or Kate (Simone Ashley) struggle to resist temptation.

Diamond of the Season

The Regency Book of Drinks Diamond of the Season

There is no corner of London unaware that a young debutante's prospects hinge entirely on our dear queen's approval. But from time to time, when a jewel catches the queen's eye, could there be more than just grace and beauty at play? Perhaps the aftereffects of a particularly enchanting cocktail (rumoured to be Her Majesty's favourite)? One wonders.

1 barspoon absinthe

1 ½ ounces (45 ml) Plymouth gin

¾ ounce (22.5 ml) lemon juice

½ ounce (15 ml) simple syrup (see page 21)

Ice-cold Champagne

Dribble the barspoon of absinthe into a flute glass and swirl so the liqueur coats the inside, then pour out the excess. Combine the gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup in the base of a cocktail shaker. Add a generous quantity of large ice cubes, close the shaker, and shake vigorously for 15 to 20 seconds. Fine strain into the flute and top with Champagne to just below the rim of the glass. Garnish as one sees fit — unless, of course, one is serving the queen, in which case a single blush-pink petal is de rigueur.

Lucky Mallet

The Regency Book of Drinks Lucky Mallet

A certain songbird recently flown from the city was occasionally loose-lipped on the subject of her former protector. Thus one's knowledge of her pet name for that rogue's, shall we say, favourite piece of sporting equipment. He's known to play particularly well fine after downing a few of these invigorating drinks.

1 ½ ounces (45 ml) Madeira

1 ounce (30 ml) curaçao

½ ounce (15 ml) simple syrup (see below)

¾ ounce (22.5 ml) lemon juice

Rub a lemon wedge around one-half of the outer rim of a rocks glass, then invert the glass into a dish of coarse salt. Place a large rock or several 1-inch (2.5-cm) cubes in the glass. Combine the Madeira, curaçao, syrup, and lemon juice in the base of a cocktail shaker. Add a generous quantity of large ice cubes, close the shaker, and shake vigorously for 15 to 20 seconds. Fine strain over ice into the rocks glass, being careful not to disturb the salt rim.

Whither the salt rim only halfway round the glass? It is for the indecisive: a state of mind well known to a certain viscount, one thinks.

Scandalous Rumor

The Regency Book of Drinks. Scandalous Rumor

Should one arise wondering if an evening's entertainment has been ranked a success, one need only inquire of one's lady's maid. If that good and indispensable lady has breakfasted on gossip with her tea and toast, fret not: Success is achieved. Should her cheeks blush the hue of this lush tipple, more's the better: It portends a truly torrid tale.

1 ounce (30 ml) Plymouth gin

½ ounce (15 ml) crème de cassis liqueur

½ ounce (15 ml) lemon juice

2 dashes orange bitters

Ice-cold Champagne

Combine the gin, liqueur, lemon juice, and bitters in the base of a cocktail shaker. Add a generous quantity of large ice cubes, close the shaker, and shake vigorously for 15 to 20 seconds. Fine strain into a flute glass and top with Champagne. Garnish as one desires, perhaps with a juicy blackberry or a hothouse flower, something dewy and tremulous, to be sure.

Scribbling Woman

The Regency Book of Drinks Scribbling Woman

Here's a sip as captivating as the quill of the ton's most notorious covert chronicler — and every bit as mysterious. Just two ingredients, yet capable of merciless ruination. Should it find its way to the lips of a rival — or a friend! — who knows what secrets would pour forth?

3–4 ounces (90–120 ml) ice-cold Champagne

¼ - ½ ounce (7.5–15 ml) absinthe

Pour ice-cold Champagne into a coupe. Add the smaller quantity of absinthe whilst observing the liqueur turn the clear liquid faintly green and opaque. Sip, then add additional absinthe if so emboldened. Garnish with an ounce of bravado.

