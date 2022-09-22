Here's a sneak peek at Brian Selznick's Spielberg-influenced novel Big Tree

EW has an exclusive first look at Brian Selznick's upcoming novel, which is based on an idea by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

After having his novels The Invention of Hugo Cabret and Wonderstruck adapted by the likes of Martin Scorsese and Todd Haynes, celebrated children's and YA author and illustrator Brian Selznick is no stranger to having his work adapted by iconic filmmakers. But with his latest novel Big Tree, he was the one adapting the idea of a filmmaker, that of the legendary Steven Spielberg.

Spielberg came up with idea for the story in collaboration with Illumination Founder and CEO Chris Meledandri; Selznick took that seed and grew it into the gorgeously illustrated book which will be released by Scholastic Press on April 4, 2023.

The novel centers on Merwin and Louise, two sycamore seeds who are trying to save the world while finding a safe harbor for themselves after leaving their Mama Tree. Filled with almost 300 lush black-and-white illustrations, the epic saga spans the prehistoric age to modern times and features characters like the mad King Seaweed and Mushroom Ambassadors, and dangers including dinosaurs and volcanoes.

Big Tree by Brian Selznick Credit: Jacket art and illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

"Creating this book was a great joy and an even greater challenge because I was telling a story about nature from nature's point of view," Selznick says in a statement. "It grew into a narrative I'm very proud of, one that reminds us to stop and listen to the world around us, and to help those who need to be helped. These themes seem to grow more and more urgent with each passing day."

Adds Spielberg in a statement: "The tale of the natural world is the greatest story we have to tell, and Brian delivers a brilliant chapter of that tale throughout the pages of Big Tree."

Below, EW has 5 exclusive illustrations from the novel along with an illustrated excerpt from Chapter 4 titled "Roots and Wing" where Louise and Merwin face danger in the form of a raging forest fire.

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick Filled with mystery and danger, humor, heart, and hope, 'Big Tree' is a fast-paced epic adventure and Selznick's most ambitious work to date. | Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick According to Selznick, "Big Tree is about a kind of hope that can be found in nature. Trees need one another to survive in the same way people need one another to survive. And like nature, we need to be adaptable as we grow." | Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick At 528 pages with nearly 300 pages of Selznick's iconic graphite illustrations, 'Big Tree' will be printed on paper-certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), the global standard-setter for responsible forest management. | Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick As Louise and Merwin sail into the unknown, they must use their wits and imagination to navigate a dangerous world—filled with dinosaurs, meteors, and volcanoes! | Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick In 'Big Tree', Louise and her brother Merwin are tiny sycamore seeds, trying to save the world while searching for a safe place to grow. | Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

Excerpt from Chapter Four: Roots and Wings

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

Exclusive excerpt from Big Tree by Brian Selznick Credit: Illustrations by Brian Selznick © 2023 Universal Studios

