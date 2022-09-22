Here's a sneak peek at Brian Selznick's Spielberg-influenced novel Big Tree
After having his novels The Invention of Hugo Cabret and Wonderstruck adapted by the likes of Martin Scorsese and Todd Haynes, celebrated children's and YA author and illustrator Brian Selznick is no stranger to having his work adapted by iconic filmmakers. But with his latest novel Big Tree, he was the one adapting the idea of a filmmaker, that of the legendary Steven Spielberg.
Spielberg came up with idea for the story in collaboration with Illumination Founder and CEO Chris Meledandri; Selznick took that seed and grew it into the gorgeously illustrated book which will be released by Scholastic Press on April 4, 2023.
The novel centers on Merwin and Louise, two sycamore seeds who are trying to save the world while finding a safe harbor for themselves after leaving their Mama Tree. Filled with almost 300 lush black-and-white illustrations, the epic saga spans the prehistoric age to modern times and features characters like the mad King Seaweed and Mushroom Ambassadors, and dangers including dinosaurs and volcanoes.
"Creating this book was a great joy and an even greater challenge because I was telling a story about nature from nature's point of view," Selznick says in a statement. "It grew into a narrative I'm very proud of, one that reminds us to stop and listen to the world around us, and to help those who need to be helped. These themes seem to grow more and more urgent with each passing day."
Adds Spielberg in a statement: "The tale of the natural world is the greatest story we have to tell, and Brian delivers a brilliant chapter of that tale throughout the pages of Big Tree."
Below, EW has 5 exclusive illustrations from the novel along with an illustrated excerpt from Chapter 4 titled "Roots and Wing" where Louise and Merwin face danger in the form of a raging forest fire.
Excerpt from Chapter Four: Roots and Wings
