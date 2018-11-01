'Tis the Season
River Bodies by Karen Katchur
The Best Bad Things by Katrina Carrasco
MCD
Evening in Paradise by Lucia Berin
Farrar, Straus and Giroux
The Feral Detective by Jonathan Lethem
ECCO
Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty
Viking
Those Who Knew by Idra Novey
Viking
We by Ben Barnz
Wyatt-MacKenzie Publishing
Becoming by Michelle Obama
Insurrecto by Gina Apostol
Soho Press
Limetown by Cote Smith
Simon & Schuster
Seduction by Karina Longworth
Harper Collins
All the Lives We Never Lived by Anuradha Roy
Atria Books
The Long Take by Robin Robertson
PAN MACMILLAN U.K
My Sister, the Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite
Doubleday
Tony's Wife by Adriana Trigiani
Harper
Come With Me by Helen Schulman
Harper
Hazards of Time Travel by Joyce Carol Oates
Ecco
How Long 'Til Black Future Month? by N.K. Jemisin
Orbit
Kingdom of the Blind by Louise Penny
Minotaur Books
The Adults by Caroline Hulse
Random House
