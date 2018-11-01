From the woman who needs no introduction comes a book that needs no exposition. Becoming is the memoir from the First Lady who changed everything. Obama herself has promised a “deeply personal” literary journey, which her publishers have noted will include her upbringing in Chicago, her time as a young mother, and her historic turn in the nation’s most famous building — and far be it for the former FLOTUS to do anything but deliver. Whatever she chooses to reveal — and how much she makes mention of the current political situation — the countless readers who (to this day) look to the Obamas as the pinnacle of hope will show up in droves. This one’s going to be big. (Nov. 13)