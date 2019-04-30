The third novel from the author of The Postmistress is an American epic in the truest sense, spanning three generations of a powerful family that owns a small island off the coast of Maine. In the present day, Evie Milton uncovers the unsettling truth of her parents’ — and their parents’ — lives; in the process, Blake humanely but grippingly explores the heart of a country whose past is based in prejudice. (May 7)