No one can deny Murakami’s range. The beloved Japanese novelist (Norwegian Wood, Kafka on the Shore) has written near-1,000-page epics and intimate slices of life to equal praise, peppered as they always are with his humane surrealistic flourishes. His latest, Killing Commendatore, is an homage to The Great Gatsby, centered on a lonely painter who hits the road to find inspiration. Murakami fans can likely guess it’s no ordinary trip; get ready for a wild ride. (Oct. 9)