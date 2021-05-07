Emily Henry, Laura Dave, and more authors offer must-read books for spring

"Any book that brings together a search for one's biological parents with a medical mystery has me at hello. Add the inner lives of musicians to the trails of music connecting generations and you have the spellbinding novel, The Sound Between Notes. Barbara Linn Probst's story illustrates how the strands of biology can grip, but not destroy. Probst offers us the majesty of music, the reveries of creation, and the family caught in the middle. The 'gotta know' will carry you all the way to the final note." — Randy Susan Meyers, author of Waisted