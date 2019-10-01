Happy October! Here are this month's 20 must-read books

Spooky (and nonspooky) reads
Yes, we’ve got a horror novel on here that’ll satisfy your literary Halloween cravings. But this October isn’t light on great books in general, either: presenting buzzy new titles by everyone from Elton John to Zadie Smith to Ronan Farrow.
Right After the Weather, by Carol Anshaw
Anshaw’s sensitively realized new novel collides the worlds of a theater set-designer and her ex-husband, and a pair of small-time criminals, in a violent confrontation that proves transformative. (Oct. 1)
Imaginary Friend, by Stephen Chbosky
The author of The Perks of Being a Wallflower does something totally different with a horror-thriller about, well, an imaginary friend. Seven-year-old Christopher and his mother flee an abusive domestic life, and soon after, he begins to hear a very ominous voice in his head telling him to— well, you’ll have to read the book to find out. (Oct. 1)
The Topeka School, by Ben Lerner
Autofiction master Lerner (10:04) returns with his most expansive novel to date, tracking the lives of a high school debate champion and his two “lefty” psychologist parents in Kansas’ capital city, circa 1996. Narration from the present-day and interludes hinting at a terrible tragedy add intrigue to this study of polarization and toxic masculinity. (Oct. 1)
Frankissstein, by Jeanette Winterson
Don’t just take our word for it: Months before this radical retelling was scheduled to hit shelves stateside, it nabbed a spot on the Man Booker Prize longlist. And for good reason: Frankissstein ingeniously reimagines the Mary Shelley legend as a wild meditation on identity and the body. (Oct. 1)
The Secret Commonwealth, by Philip Pullman
The second Book of Dust installment fast-forwards 10 years after the end of Pullman’s His Dark Materials series and introduces several locations familiar to its heroine, Lyra, that fans have yet to see. (Oct. 3)
How We Fight for Our Lives, by Saeed Jones
Jones’ explosive and poetic memoir traces his coming-of-age as a black, queer, Southern man in vignettes that heartbreakingly and rigorously explore the beauty of love, the weight of trauma, and the power of resilience. (Oct. 8)
Grand Union, by Zadie Smith
Zadie Smith fans have been chomping at the proverbial bit for a narrative follow-up to 2016’s Swing Time (EW editors included), and her upcoming short-story collection is as close as we’re going to get — for now. But novel purists need not worry, as the author’s uncanny ability to craft deliciously realized characters is on full display here (as is her dark sense of humor and biting take on modern politics). There’s a description of a lazy river with an all-inclusive resort that can only be described as a masterpiece and a tale about an acclaimed author visiting the West Village in the midst of the Brett Kavanaugh SCOTUS hearings, to name a few. (Oct. 8)
Wild Game, by Adrienne Brodeur
Brodeur’s memoir has set both Hollywood and publishing ablaze, selling in the millions and already scoring a movie deal (with the script completed). The author, a longtime book editor, recounts a secret she shared with her mother throughout her adolescence that created an intense, fraught, and damaging dynamic. (Oct. 15)
Your House Will Pay, by Steph Cha
Cha’s bracing new crime novel is set in the fallout of the brutal shooting of a black teenager in ’90s Los Angeles, following the lives of two families forced to reckon with a city’s history of targeted violence. (Oct. 15)
Catch and Kill, by Ronan Farrow
While the title is pretty self-explanatory, we’ll offer more context and say that this is Ronan Farrow’s large exposé bookending his Harvey Weinstein reporting. It’s highly top-secret but is being touted as part spy novel, part investigative journalism, and will uncover all the systems — and people — who worked together to keep Hollywood’s sex crimes under wraps as long as possible. (Oct. 15)
ME, by Elton John
Just what will the music icon reveal in his first and only official autobiography? It’s one of the biggest questions of the fall across entertainment, and judging by the snippets EW has seen, we can’t wait to find out. (Oct. 15)
The Contender, by William J. Mann
Marlon Brando reigned over Hollywood in an era before it was possible to know every little thing about an actor’s life — but this biography is going to change that. Mann went through Brando’s personal archives to craft a story that covers not only his behind-the-scenes persona but the way in which he led the charge for a merging of Hollywood and protest culture. (Oct. 15)
Olive, Again, by Elizabeth Strout
Olive Kitteridge returns! Strout begins this lyrical follow-up where the original (Pulitzer Prize-winning) novel left off — tracing the protagonist’s life through her second marriage and continued relationship with her son, and delving back into her small Coastal Maine town. (Oct. 15)
Mighty Moe, by Rachel Swaby and Kit Fox
Swaby and Fox tell the story of Maureen Wilton, who as a 13-year-old known as “Mighty Moe” broke the women’s marathon record, only to face controversy and misogynistic attacks, and decided to leave the sport. This book reveals her tenacity, and how she found her way back. (Oct. 15)
All This Could be Yours, by Jami Attenberg
It wouldn’t be a Jami Attenberg novel without a difficult family at its center. The New Orleans-set All This Could Be Yours spins secrets and resentments in its portrait of a strong-willed lawyer who returns home to contend with the legacy of her abusive, dying father. (Oct. 22)
Agent Running in the Field, by John Le Carré
The foremost spy novelist of our time takes on Brexit and the Trump Administration. Nat is a British agent runner, specializing in the Russian…let’s just call it situation…who becomes embroiled with a man who can best be described as an Extreme Remainer. (Oct. 22)
Touched by the Sun, by Carly Simon
Did you know that Carly Simon had a friendship with the late Jackie Kennedy Onassis? Neither did we. Turns out they met at a party on Martha’s Vineyard (of course they did) and the rest was history — and, yes, the plot of this memoir. (Oct. 22)
Find Me, by André Aciman
For everyone who saw 2017’s Call Me By Your Name and wished for nothing more than to spend more time with Elio, Oliver, and the rest of the captivating characters, André Aciman has heeded the call. The sequel opens as Elio’s father travels to Rome and meets an enthralling young woman on the train. Elio is now a professional pianist and Oliver a college professor in New England, but Find Me brings them back together again in predictably complicated and beautiful ways. (Oct. 29)
The Beautiful Ones, by Prince
The memoir that the musician began writing before his untimely death in April 2016 is finally hitting shelves, packaged and framed by editor Dan Piepenbring (who also co-wrote this summer’s Manson murders exposé Chaos). It will also include photos, sheet music, and scrapbooks from his personal collection. (Oct. 29)
Nothing to See Here, by Kevin Wilson
The reliably idiosyncratic author, best known for The Family Fang, dreams up his most outlandish — and curiously affecting — premise yet in this, erm, fiery family portrait about a single woman who becomes the caretaker for young twins with a bizarre ability: whenever they get upset, they spontaneously combust. (Oct. 29)