A young Muslim girl, high on the freedoms of her new smartphone, joins a Facebook chat about a local train-station bombing. “And then, in the small, glowing screen, I wrote a foolish thing. I wrote a dangerous thing, a thing nobody like me should ever think, let alone write.”

Her crime, in that brief moment of social-media-empowered outrage, is to accuse the government of mishandling the crisis; the punishment will far exceed it. The consequences of that act reverberate outward in Megha Majumdar’s remarkable debut, a kaleidoscopic portrait of contemporary India told through a wildly divergent chorus of characters.

In briskly alternating chapters, we meet the book's three main players: Jivan, raised to expect no rise in station beyond the slums she was born into but still determined to elevate herself through a job at Pantaloons, where she hopes one day to become a senior sales clerk; her onetime teacher PT Sir, a man chafing at the drudgery of coursework and the confines his own small life until he discovers that he may have a new niche in state politics; and transgender Lovely, who seizes an opportunity to leave her lowly status behind for the dream of Bollywood stardom.

Their loose connections will interweave and grow tighter throughout a narrative that often feels as cinematic as Lovely’s screen test: a rush of brightly textured prose that reads sometimes as pointed satire, and other times as pure tragedy. It's a tricky line to walk, and Majumdar, a Kolkata native who came to the U.S. to study at Harvard and now works in publishing in New York City, handles it deftly, building toward a climax that feels both shocking and somehow inevitable.

More resonant than the book's sometimes fragmentary strands of the plot, though, is the immediacy of her characters, their hopes and fears and ordinary dreams. Early buzz is already comparing A Burning to the work of modern literary stars like Tommy Orange, but the voice — or voices — here are entirely her own. A–