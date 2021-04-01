There are perhaps few things that put me in a better mood than the prospect of a new Talia Hibbert book. Act Your Age, Eve Brown is her conclusion to the divine Brown sisters series, a trio of books as warm and comforting as a hug. Eve is the youngest of the sisters, the baby whose life has always been a bit of a mess as she flits from one interest to another, struggling to find her place. When her latest failure causes her parents to issue an ultimatum, she happens upon a Lake District B&B with an adorably grumpy owner, Jacob, who has a very strict way of doing things. Finding her general demeanor both intriguing and abhorrent to his sense of order, he laughs off her bid at being his new chef. Until she (accidentally) hits him with her car and feels obligated to stay on to help. Both Eve and Jacob have gone through life believing they'll never be enough because they're always too much for other people. Jacob is autistic, and he helps Eve to discover she might be on the spectrum as well, granting some insight. While Eve brings a burst of sunshine and tender chaos into Jacob's life, he offers her reassurance, confidence, and support. Together, they find a mutual soft place to land, reveling in how quickly it can feel right with someone who really sees you for who you are. Hibbert's books are always big-hearted, sexy-as-hell reads. She lives by the noblest creed of romance, which is that ideal partners aren't saviors. Instead, they're merely people who love someone wholly, even the broken bits, and are ready to walk through life facing its challenges together. Her novels model the healthiest of relationships and offer comfort and hope to any who have ever felt a bit broken or simply too much. Often because illness or disability or trauma has made them feel that way. In a short period of time, Eve and Jacob become each other's rocks — that rare person that is both irresistibly sexy and oh-so-comforting. Hibbert's voice is unique and hilarious, one that sings in its specificity whether she's calling out AO3 fanfic updates or Jacob's feelings toward waterfowl. Reading Act Your Age, Eve Brown is like nestling into a cloud, an invitation to float way on a dreamy, soft puff of bliss. Because Hibbert's books are brilliant, wonderful gifts, bursting with the promise that everything will be okay — at least while we're lost in her stories.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A