It’s impossible to know where to start when it comes to cataloging all the joys of this novel. It’s so engrossing it made me want to abandon everything to devote my time to devouring it, only to mourn the lack of more once I had finished. And the sensation of reading it is nothing so much as being engulfed in the warmest, most tender of embraces. Something that is perhaps easily lost in the mammoth rom-com success of Thorne’s debut The Hating Game is that as a writer, Thorne, whose voice is enviously distinct, is deliciously quirky. Not “manic pixie dream girl” male-fantasy quirky, but really and truly delightfully odd. Second First Impressions bursts with this specificity that lends it such vivid, precise life. Ruthie Midona has built herself a safe life of cardigans and routine, tending to the residents of Providence Retirement Villa. But when tattooed wonder Teddy Prescott confuses her for a little old lady, she stars to wonder if she’s letting all that life has to offer pass her by. As Teddy accepts an impossible job of assisting the two most demanding residents of the Villa, Ruthie starts to ponder what it means to give and take in a relationship. Teddy needs to believe he’s worthy of putting down roots, while Ruthie has to learn to live a life that leaves room for risk. There’s no grand concept here, no audacious adventure — it’s just two people becoming slowly essential to each other. Thorne crafts a vibrant world, complete with endangered tortoises and an eccentric pair of old women who lend the story touches of bite and absurdity. It all feels so achingly, bruisingly real — this intense need for someone to believe in you, to see you, to love you just as you are. And what makes Second First Impressions so magical is that it lives in and honors the astonishing simplicity of that, marveling in whimsical details such as the floral pattern of Ruthie’s wallpaper, the comfort of her candlelit bathtub, or the complex beauty of Teddy’s tattoos. There’s a lot going on here too — feeling suffocated by religion, needing to prove oneself, the sense of getting old before one’s time, and the terror it takes to open oneself back up to the world. But ultimately, Second First Impressions is about realizing that life is short, and that to live it to the fullest we must be both selfish and selfless. It urges us to soak up the beauty of each passing moment — and this wondrous book is a good place to start.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A+