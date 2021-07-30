Hot Under His Collar, by Andie J. Christopher

Review: For those who've re-watched Fleabag season 2 an unholy number of times, Andie J. Christopher is here to slake our lust for another Hot Priest. At first glance, a priest romance novel might conjure notions of something sinfully taboo, even prurient. Instead, Christopher offers up an achingly introspective and heartfelt examination of faith, how we define what we're allowed to want, and the meaningfulness of love as a vocation. Father Patrick Dooley joined the priesthood to honor his mother's dying wish and nurse a broken heart. And while it fulfilled him for a time, he's wrestling with his faith and his increasing desire to break free from the expectations of his calling. Sasha Finerghty has spent a lifetime wanting things she can't have, suppressing her urges to fit into a family-approved "good girl" image. So, Father Patrick is just another off-limits desire to add to that list. But when Sasha's company volunteers to help raise the necessary budget for the church's pre-K program, the two are thrust into each other's company and no amount of rosaries can absolve them of their impure thoughts for each other. Patrick and Sasha truly see each other, the roiling conflict within the other, the weight of others expectations propelling and restricting their lives. For many, the seminal hot priest text is, of course, The Thornbirds — but let's be honest, Father Ralph, though deeply inviting forbidden fruit, is a jerk. What made Fleabag's Hot Priest the thirst object of so many women was his contrast to that: his deep capacity for compassion, his willingness to listen and forgive Fleabag when no one else would. Christopher understands that innately, making Father Patrick's sexiest attributes the same ones that make him a good priest — his empathy, his big heart, his concern for those less fortunate than him, and his willingness to put the needs of others before his own. Sasha thinks she wants something bad, simply because of the outmoded precepts of the Catholic Church. But beyond his vows and his temptation to break them, Father Patrick is decency personified. Christopher also doesn't shy away from the more problematic aspects of Catholicism and the modern church, the messiness of fetishizing and desiring a symbol of an institution that is responsible for centuries of abuse and misogyny. She acknowledges the very real internal struggle of belonging to a faith with outmoded social mores and still finding comfort in the ritual of it all. Patrick's crisis of faith and his desire for Sasha is less about getting off on something taboo, as it is about redefining what is sacred to himself. Christopher joins a rank of authors alongside the likes of Sierra Simone and Rosie Danan, who are able to use the complicated intersections of faith, sex, and desire, as a place to interrogate the deepest truths of our hearts and souls. There's something mystical about the work they're doing, a deeper understanding of the sacred and profane than anything one might get from an average pulpit. In spite of some fiery love scenes, what is striking about Hot Under His Collar is how pure, how decent it all feels. It's provocative, but only because it dares to imagine a vision of faith that leaves room for all the corners of one's heart.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A