Heartbreaker, by Sarah MacLean

With the collective trauma of the pandemic, romance seems particularly soft as late — an even comfier spot to land than the promise of an HEA already offers. But Sarah MacLean returns to prove that love stories can have a fire in their bellies. Heartbreaker is MacLean in top form, a rip-roaring, sensual adventure that manages to turn a series of small rooms in coaching inns into sexy, exciting spaces. As a member of the Hell's Belles, Adelaide Frampton maneuvers her way through Mayfair ballrooms, moving pawns with ease. But she's actually the South Bank's most talented pickpocket, a girl who escaped the cold, unfeeling life of her father's criminal enterprise. When she ends up on a madcap journey across Britain with Henry, Duke of Clayborn, she knows he's not for her — no matter how much she can't stop thinking about their kiss on the Thames. But Henry couldn't disagree more and is all too willing to let Adelaide steal his heart, in spite of his own vow to never marry. MacLean's latest is fun with a capital F, a spectacular, near-cinematic adventure with the stakes and enjoyment of an Indiana Jones movie. Adelaide has spent her life knowing she doesn't truly belong anywhere, but Henry woos her with his dogged refusal to rest until his eloping brother is found and Adelaide has experienced pleasure in a myriad of ways. The roadside interludes are sexy as all hell, and it's staggering how thrilling MacLean manages to make a novel that largely takes place in tiny rooms. But that setting is an ode to the quiet yearnings of the heart, a promise that love can be exhilarating, wondrous, and all-consuming just about anywhere with the right person. And small rooms do not equal small storytelling, with MacLean instead leaning into that intimacy as a means to draw her most robust and intriguing character studies yet. The more MacLean has wandered from ballrooms and the glittering world of society, the more she's found her stride, perfecting a way of storytelling that blends wit, grit, and the subversive promise of radical women and the men who love them. As always, MacLean's writing is delectably feminist. How could it not be with with Adelaide's and the Hell's Belles aims to bring down bad men protected by wealth and power? But Heartbreaker is also slyly provocative in the ways in which Henry is engaged by Adelaide — how he finds her fire, her thievery, and her self-assurance to be assets rather than turn-offs. He's the most decent of heroes, a man dedicated to protecting a family secret while stubbornly insisting on giving his rapscallion brother his due. And his bruising determination to protect Adelaide, even when she insists he not, is romantic in the extreme. Unlike many of MacLean's heroes, Henry isn't a rogue or a member of a criminal enterprise — he's merely a good man, full stop. And for Adelaide and readers alike, few things are as thrilling or rare. But most of all, Heartbreaker is a full-hearted, deeply romantic reminder that romance novels can and should be dangerous and fun in equal measure.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A+