Here are the best books of 2021 (so far)

Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters

The comma in the title of Torrey Peters' electric debut works both ways: It is indeed about detransition, baby - as in the reversal of gender identification - and also about, you know, an actual infant. Amy and Reese, both trans women, were once madly (maybe too madly) in love; now Amy, torn and overwhelmed, has become Ames again - and in the midst of struggling to acclimate back into a male body, accidentally impregnated his boss, Katrina. Can the three of them together forge a new kind of 21st-century family? Peters is too smart to offer easy answers, but Detransition, Baby's warmth and wit feel both familiar and utterly new: a tale of love, loss, and self-discovery as singular as it is universal, and all the sweeter for it. -Leah Greenblatt