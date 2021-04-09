Book Reviews

Hot Stuff: Fall romance novels offer hot monks, witchcraft, reality TV, and Keanu Reeves
The Sentence review: Louise Erdrich captures the quietly simmering fury of summer 2020
The Pulitzer Prize winner's new novel is set in Minneapolis as the pandemic and the aftermath of George Floyd's murder take hold of the city.
Still Life and Five Tuesdays in Winter reviews: a set of immersive, sometimes sorrowful, tales
Sarah Winman returns with a hefty novel, and Lily King delivers a short story collection that's more bitter than sweet.
Men of Many Words: We read fall's weighty blockbusters so you don't have to
Dazzling prose offsets sparse surroundings in two stunning new fall novels
EW looks at Matrix by Lauren Groff and The Archer by Shruti Swamy.
Hot Stuff: August's best romance novels plumb grief as a powerful point of connection
We review 5 of this month's finest (and steamiest).
Beautiful World, Where Are You review: Sally Rooney's novel asks big questions — and doesn't always have the answers
The Turnout review: Megan Abbott explores the dark side of ballet in captivating thriller
Hot Stuff: Rock stars, priests, dukes, and rom-com LARPing bring fireworks to July 2021 romances
The Startup Wife and Embassy Wife review: Both skewer marriage in their own specific, sarcastic ways
Hot Stuff: June 2021 romance novels offer pirates, gods, and Hollywood glamour
Here are the best books of 2021 (so far)

The social graces of Filthy Animals and Objects of Desire: Review

Brandon Taylor and Clare Sestanovich explore the unbearable lightness of being in their luminous new story collections.

Patrick Radden Keefe’s Empire of Pain is another dizzying, provocative investigation: Review
Book Reviews // April 09, 2021
Brandi Carlile shares her creative hunger and humility in memoir Broken Horses: Review
Book Reviews // April 06, 2021
Cynthia D'Aprix Sweeney and Helen Oyeyemi write relationships in two starkly different but captivating ways: Review
Book Reviews // April 05, 2021
Hot Stuff: March 2021 romance novels embrace learning to love yourself
Book Reviews // April 01, 2021
Hunter Biden’s Beautiful Things is an unflinchingly honest look inside the First Family: Review
Book Reviews // April 01, 2021
In The Beauty of Living Twice, Sharon Stone shares 2 life stories, of pain and healing: Review
Book Reviews // March 30, 2021
Open Water and The Final Revival of Opal & Nev are two hot — and very lyrical — debuts: Review
Book Reviews // March 30, 2021
Hot Stuff: February romance novels are tender and warmhearted
Book Reviews // March 01, 2021
The Committed does loneliness in a very Viet Thanh Nguyen way: Review
Book Reviews // February 23, 2021
A Court of of Silver Flames is a searing examination of grief and vulnerability: Review
Book Reviews // February 16, 2021
Hot Stuff: 2021 kicks off with romances that will hit you in the feels
Book Reviews // February 01, 2021
Milk Fed, We Run the Tides, and Fake Accounts follow wonderfully flawed female narrators: Review
Book Reviews // February 01, 2021
The Center Will Still Hold: On the enduring legacy of Joan Didion
Books // January 19, 2021
The Thrill of It All: Page-turning winter books you won't be able to put down
Books // January 05, 2021
Hot Stuff: Second chances abound in year-end romances
Books // January 04, 2021
Hot Stuff: November romances bring mischief, star-crossed lovers, and hot dukes
Books // December 04, 2020
Barack Obama makes his memoir worth the wait with A Promised Land: Review
Book Reviews // November 17, 2020
Hot Stuff: October romances bring early holiday cheer
Book Reviews // November 05, 2020
Nicole Krauss and Danielle Evans show us how to do short-story collections right: Review
Book Reviews // November 03, 2020
Martin Amis and Don DeLillo, two literary lions, offer starkly different takes on the world: Review
Books // October 16, 2020
Rumaan Alam goes zingy-dystopian in fall fiction breakout Leave the World Behind: Review
Book Reviews // October 06, 2020
Hot Stuff: New fall romances range from fluffy to fiery
Books // October 05, 2020
The Meaning of Mariah Carey is a compelling account of suffering and survival: Review
Book Reviews // September 29, 2020
Homeland Elegies and Conditional Citizens explore life in America as an 'other'
Books // September 23, 2020
Emma Cline's Daddy is nothing like The Girls — it might be better: Review
Book Reviews // August 26, 2020
