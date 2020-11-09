Blue Ivy Carter narrates the Hair Love audiobook

Already a celebrity at such a young age, Blue Ivy Carter just dropped a new project. Having previously contributed her voice to some of mother Beyoncé's recordings like "Blue" and "Brown Skin Girl," and father Jay-Z's "Glory," the 8-year-old was revealed as the narrator of the Hair Love audiobook on Monday.

Author Matthew A. Cherry, who also created and co-directed the Oscar-winning short film the book is based on, tweeted a preview clip that teased Blue Ivy's narration skills. Cherry didn't write anything else in his tweet, because what else is there to say when Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter is reading words you wrote? Others were happy to speak for him, with Gabrielle Union calling Hair Love "the gift that just keeps on giving!" She added, "being able to hear Blue Ivy give voice to this masterful story is so awesome."

Hair Love began as a 2017 Kickstarter that became one of the biggest projects in the site's history, raising more than $280,000 despite a goal of only $75,000. Strong word-of-mouth support for the story about a father trying to tame his daughter's overflowing hair soon catapulted Hair Love into theaters, where it played before The Angry Birds Movie 2 and thus qualified for the Best Animated Short Oscar that it won earlier this year. The bestselling children's book adaptation was first released by Penguin Random House last year.

This isn't the end for Hair Love, either. In addition to the new Blue Ivy audiobook, Hair Love is also getting a TV series from HBO Max. For now, you can listen to the Hair Love audiobook via an Audible account or free trial.