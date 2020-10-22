Blade Runner Origins: First look at sci-fi prequel comic

Blade Runner type Movie

I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Okay, maybe that's a slight exaggeration. But I have seen the cover of issue #1 of the new Blade Runner prequel comic. And now you can too!

Titan Comics and Alcon Media Group announced today the February 2021 debut of Blade Runner Origins. Set ten years before Titan’s Blade Runner 2019, the year-long comic book series will follow the events leading up to the creation of the Blade Runner division, reflecting the world, characters and events first seen in the films Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049.

In the comic, a senior bioengineer for the Tyrell Corp is found hanging in her sealed laboratory, the victim of an apparent suicide. LAPD Detective Cal Moreaux — a veteran of the bloody Off-world conflict known as Kalanthia, as depicted in the Blackout 2022 anime — is sent to write it up, quickly, quietly, and with the minimum of fuss. But something doesn’t sit right with the detective, and it soon becomes apparent that this is anything but a “normal” suicide. Did the scientist’s ground-breaking research on Nexus-model Replicants somehow contribute to her death? And is the apparent disappearance of a prototype Nexus unit also connected to the case? Det. Moreaux’s investigation will draw him into a dark conspiracy behind Dr. Tyrell’s Replicant empire.

Blade Runner Origins is helmed by Mike Johnson (Supergirl, Star Trek), the award-winning co-writer of Titan’s Blade Runner 2019, joined here by DC Comics veteran K. Perkins (Batwoman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl), and screenwriter Mellow Brown (American Gods, Calls). The series will feature artwork by Fernando Dagnino (Justice League, Suicide Squad). Blade Runner Origins will debut with a selection of variant covers, including artwork by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau and Peach Momoko, as well as a set of retro pulp-style covers by Robert Hack (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

Blade Runner Origins #1 is set for release in comic stores and digital devices on Feb. 24, 2021, and will be available to pre-order from the Diamond Previews December catalog and Forbidden Planet (UK & Europe).

Exclusively see the cover of Blade Runner Origins #1 below.

