14 books to read during Black History Month

Cicely Tyson's memoir, released just days before her death at the age of 96, is a gift. For years Tyson had dismissed requests to write about her life, and what she left behind is a testament to her legacy, writing in her introduction, “I am a daughter and mother, a sister, and a friend. I am an observer of human nature and the dreamer of audacious dreams. I am a woman who has hurt as immeasurably as I have loved, a child of God divinely guided by His hand. And here in my ninth decade, I am a woman who, at long last, has something meaningful to say.”

