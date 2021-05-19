The best YA novels to read this summer

If The Princess Diaries met Crazy Rich Asians, you would get close to the wonderfully chaotic splendor of Tokyo Ever After. Izumi Tanaka is struggling to fit in in her Northern California town when she discovers that her estranged father is actually the crown prince of Japan — so she travels to meet him and get to know the country, where she encounters sinister family members, a nosy press corps, and potential love. —S.R.