The 10 best YA books of 2018

The New Generation
The Poet X, by Elizabeth Acevedo
HarperTeen
Children of Blood and Bone, by Tomi Adeyemi
Macmillan Children's
The Hazel Wood, by Melissa Albert
Flatiron Books
What If It's Us, by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera
HarperTeen
Emergency Contact, by Mary H.K. Choi
Simon & Schuster
A Winter's Promise, by Christelle Dabos
Europa Editions
A Very Large Expanse of Sea, by Tahereh Mafi
HarperCollins
The Astonishing Color of After, by Emily X.R. Pan
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
A Reaper at the Gates, by Sabaa Tahir
Razorbill
Bridge of Clay, by Markus Zusak
Random House
