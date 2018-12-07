The 10 best YA books of 2018

At the heart of this entrancing debut is a quest: young Zélie’s effort to restore magic to the kingdom of Orïsha, which has been decimated by genocide and inequality, and avenge the death of her mother. Adeyemi draws on Nigerian folklore to create an imaginative fantasy filled with spells and creatures and whole worlds previously unknown to Western YA. Orïsha feels as fresh and new as Hogwarts was in its day — only with giant lions instead of winged hippogriffs.