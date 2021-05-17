The best thrillers to read this summer

Following up her 2020 smash-hit novel Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia returns, this time with a noir thriller set amid the political unrest of 1971 Mexico City. It follows two narrators: Maite, a secretary with a seemingly simple life and a penchant for reading romance comic books; and Elvis, a member of the state-sponsored paramilitary gang known as the Hawks. At the center of the plot is El Halconazo (the Hawk Strike) or the Corpus Christi Massacre, in which an estimated 120 protesters were killed in a single evening. (August 17) —RC

For more from EW's Summers Books Preview, pick up a copy at Barnes & Noble stores beginning May 14. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.