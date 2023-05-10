The Sweetest Revenge by Lizzy Dent

They say if you seek revenge, dig two graves — because you might destroy yourself in the process too. That's a lesson that TV development exec Amy Duffy learns the hard way in Lizzy Dent's third rom-com, The Sweetest Revenge, after her wild night of drunken payback on an ex-boyfriend derails her entire life. With her career in shambles, she escapes to London to start over, tail between her legs. Two years later, the arrival of an intriguing new neighbor dealing with his own public humiliation scandal holds the potential to bring her career (and her heart) back to life … right when her ex comes back into the picture, threatening the peaceful new existence she's created for herself. Equal parts hilarious, heartbreaking, and swoon-worthy, Dent's addictive novel isn't here to make sweeping philosophical statements about the morality of vengeance. In fact, it actually delights in how delicious getting petty retribution can feel in the moment (so relatable). You'll ultimately root for Amy to not only get her revenge, but also her happy ending. Because why can't a woman have it all? (July 25) —SB