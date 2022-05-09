16 novels we're excited for this summer

The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker

Six doomed sisters, all heiresses to an early 20th-century firearms fortune: What do they have to do with a reclusive lesbian painter in modern-day New Mexico? The latest from Walker — whose first novel Dietland became an unexpected smash, and then a TV series — is already earning comparisons to The Virgin Suicides for its singularly unlucky siblings and gothic mystery. (May 17)