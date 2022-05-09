16 novels we're excited for this summer

From prolific prize winners to hotshot debuts, the best and brightest books to devour this season.
By Leah Greenblatt May 09, 2022 at 01:00 PM EDT
For some, it's strictly the season of SPF and Summer Fridays. But for dedicated book lovers, the weeks between May and September are golden for another reason: the rush of great new fiction. Whether you choose to stay cool indoors or stuff them all in a sandy tote bag and go, these 16 novels promise sweet escape.

Credit: Riverhead Books

This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub

The queen of the contemporary smart-lit summer set (see: The Vacationers, Modern Lovers, All Adults Here) pulls a sort of reverse 13 Going On 30 in her latest, about a Manhattan private-school admissions officer on the cusp of 40 who wakes up in another world — specifically, the morning of her 16th birthday, circa 1996. (May 17)

Credit: Harper

The Cherry Robbers by Sarai Walker

Six doomed sisters, all heiresses to an early 20th-century firearms fortune: What do they have to do with a reclusive lesbian painter in modern-day New Mexico? The latest from Walker — whose first novel Dietland became an unexpected smash, and then a TV series — is already earning comparisons to The Virgin Suicides for its singularly unlucky siblings and gothic mystery. (May 17)

Credit: Penguin Press

Either/Or by Elif Batuman

Batuman, a longtime staff writer for The New Yorker, returns to the scene of her lauded 2017 debut The Idiot — a mordantly witty continuation of first-gen Harvard student Selin and her mid-'90s misadventures in sex, self-actualization, and studying abroad. (May 24)

Credit: Celadon Books

The Latecomer by Jean Hanff Korelitz

The author of literary page-turners like Admission and You Should Have Known — which went on to become the high-trash Nicole Kidman limited series The Undoing in 2020 — plunges into family dysfunction with her latest; the sprawling tale of a set of wealthy, troubled triplets birthed in the earliest days of IVF. (May 31)

Credit: Little, Brown and Company

An Olive Grove in Ends by Moses McKenzie

Written when its author was just 23, this vivid, urgent debut — set in a predominately Jamaican neighborhood in Bristol, England — grapples with fate and circumstance as it follows Sayon, an ambitious young dreamer whose turn to drug-dealing comes with brutal consequences. (May 31)

Credit: Scribner

Tracy Flick Can't Win by Tom Perotta

Sequels are perhaps a dish best served cold; at least that's the hope for Perotta's return to the indelible Type-A teenager he (and by extension, a young, unsinkable Reese Witherspoon) made famous in his sly 1998 satire Election and its subsequent film adaptation. This time around, she's a single mom and assistant high school principal sliding into middle age, but her competitive instincts remain undimmed. (June 7)

Credit: Counterpoint

Nuclear Family by Joseph Han

Remember roughly four years ago when Hawaii announced that it was about to obliterated by a nuclear missile, and then said "never mind"? Han sets his much-buzzed debut in the months leading up that— a richly imagined, era-straddling saga exploring several generations of a Korean American clan. (June 7)

Credit: Hanover Square Press

So Happy for You by Celia Laskey

If your taste in onscreen matrimony leans more toward Leslye Headland's lacerating Bachelorette than any toothy Julia Roberts rom-com, Laskey's bleakly comic send-up of the wedding industrial complex — centered on queer academic-turned-reluctant-maid-of-honor Robin and her best friend, the beatific bride-to-be Ellie — might ring your bell. (June 7)

Credit: Knopf

Hurricane Girl by Marcy Dermansky

A thirtysomething escapee from a bad California romance crash lands in a beach house in North Carolina, only to be struck by a Category Five hurricane (and quite possibly a vase to the back of the head, thanks to a murky one-night stand) in the pitch-black latest from Dermansky (Very Nice, The Red Car); think of it as a beach read for nihilists. (June 14)

Credit: RANDOM HOUSE UK

Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh

The author of My Year of Rest and Relaxation, EW's pick for the best book of 2018, turns her inimitable lens to a medieval fiefdom ruled by deeply tribal ideas of class, family, and faith. The result reads like a cracked fairy tale, both familiar and fantastically strange. (June 21)

Credit: Celadon Books

Elsewhere by Alexis Schaitkin

The moms of a remote mountain village keep disappearing, sucked up into the clouds like some kind of parental Rapture in the latest from the Saint X author, which has already drawn breathless references to modern masters of the domestic macabre like Shirley Jackson. (June 28)

Credit: G.P. Putnam's Sons

Any Other Family by Eleanor Brown

Brown (The Weird Sisters) explores the meaning of motherhood and the limits of a blended family in her vivid character study of four biological siblings adopted by three sets of parents, set across the span of a single (and singular) vacation. (July 12)

Credit: Riverhead Books

The Last White Man by Mohsin Hamid

"One morning Anders, a white man, woke up to find he had turned a deep and undeniable brown": So begins the latest from Hamida slim, surreal fable as profound and piercingly humanist as his Booker Prize shortlisted The Reluctant Fundamentalist and Exit West. (August 2)

Credit: Simon + Schuster

Properties of Thirst by Marianne Wiggins

After a 15-year absence, the Pulitzer Prize finalist (Evidence of Things Unseen) returns with Thirst, a rich historical fiction centered on a Southern California ranch family circa WWII and shot through with shades of Chinatown. (August 2)

Credit: Ballantine Books

Taylor Jenkins Reid by Carrie Soto

Reid (The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones & the Six) concludes her series of bright, bingeable novels about famous women with Soto, centered on a onetime tennis star looking to recapture her former '90s glory. (August 30)

Credit: Knopf

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'Farrell

O'Farrell follows 2020's National Book Critics Circle winner Hamnet, her lucid re-imagining of Shakespeare, with a vivid dip into Renaissance Florence, where a young girl named Lucrezia is abruptly thrust into royalty when her older sister dies on the eve of her wedding, leaving her to be the terrified replacement.  (September 6)

