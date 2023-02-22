Georgie, All Along by Kate Clayborn

It's hard to describe a Kate Clayborn novel. There's a lived-in-ness to them, a poignant sense of reality and melancholy that makes them a study in how to craft a portrait of wistful, bittersweet happy endings. Clayborn's latest, Georgie, All Along, is no exception. Georgie Mulcahy has never really known what she wants out of life — and when an unexpected upheaval ends her job in Los Angeles, sending her back to her hometown on the East Coast, she's confronted with the enormity of that question. Rediscovering a diary full of goals that she wrote as a teenager, she decides she'll complete the long abandoned list in the hope it'll give her a new sense of direction. But things are further complicated when she ends up with the town troublemaker and recluse, Levi Fanning, as her unexpected roommate. Georgie and Levi are both deeply wounded creatures, people shaped by the disappointments and low expectations heaped upon them by authority figures in their youth. Levi is the stuff of romance hero dreams, a gruff, laconic figure whose grouchy exterior conceals his vulnerable heart. Georgie is, in short, a mess. A lovable disaster of a person, striving to make sense of life's biggest questions. But the two decide to unpack their mess together, gingerly finding a path toward redemption and healing in each other's company. Clayborn's writing has a latent emotionality that, paired with her lyrical pen, results in deeply romantic storytelling in the most mundane of circumstances. She turns simple brownstones and cluttered farmhouses into lush spaces, loaded with meaning. Georgie, All Along is an ode to figuring it out as we go along and realizing it's okay to change your mind. It's a novel that thrives in uncertainty and the notion that it's the people we cherish most, that walk our path alongside us, that matter far more than the desired destination. There's something to be said for the simplicity of Clayborn's settings and storytelling, the fact that her stakes are generally as something as small (and simultaneously huge) as figuring out where we go from here. Her romantic musings find the beauty and magic in life's details, reminding us that it's in finding our way through the not knowing that we discover the softest whispers of our hearts.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A+