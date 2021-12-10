The 10 best romance novels of 2021

The Charm Offensive by Alison Cochrun

We may have had more of The Bachelor franchise than we knew what to do with in 2021, but this book is the only version of the reality TV fairy-tale you actually need. Set behind the scenes of Ever After, a fictionalized hit reality dating show, The Charm Offensive follows hopeless romantic producer Dev Desphande and human disaster (at least on television) Charlie Winshaw, the hapless new face of the franchise. As Dev coaches Charlie through his anxiety and mental health barriers, the two begin to fall for each in the most swooningly romantic of ways. For those who love (or love to hate) The Bachelor, it's a winking tribute. But it's not just its delectably smart take on that trope, it's the novel's dedication to championing therapy, empathy, and the very real challenges of mental health that makes us want to give this book our rose.