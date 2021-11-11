Saint, by Sierra Simone

There's inspirational romance, and then there's Sierra Simone — an author who, rather than romanticizing the cloying limitations of religion, probes its darkest mysteries. Saint is her third novel in the Bell brothers series, which explores faith, depression, and the struggle to get closer to God in an imperfect world. Aiden Bell used to be a party boy, obsessed with making money and having as much sex as humanly possible. But six years ago, on the brink of taking his own life, he got a sign, and he's been pursuing an ascetic life as a monk ever since. But when his ex Elijah Iverson comes back into his world, he's left to wrestle with how he can reconcile his vows with the overwhelming love he feels for Elijah. The two travel across Europe under the guise of Aiden, now Brother Patrick, looking for a new monastery and Elijah writing a magazine story about monastic beer. But the journey becomes more searing and soul-searching than either could have anticipated. Simone explores faith in radically profound ways in her writing, and Saint is no exception. Aiden verbalizes something she's been striving for throughout this series: Can love for another human being actually amplify and feed one's love for God? Can sex be sacred rather than profane? Simone brings a pagan heart to a Catholic soul, searching and pushing and hurting with a breathtaking profundity. Aiden has used monasticism and God to help steady him, to crawl his way out of a pit of depression. But does that mean that a celibate life is the only thing that can save him? What if there's room and love and adoration enough for both? Aiden needs neither hair shirt nor whip to self-flagellate, and Simone writes of depression with a visceral ache. There's a knowingness to her work that will act as a glass darkly for anyone who has struggled with their mental health, and it can be heavy as an anvil. But there's also so much light, so much joy, and a celebration of love's holiness in all its forms. She wrestles faith into something that feels both deeply mysterious and joyously intimate. This might be blasphemous, but much like her characters, every time I pick up a Sierra Simone book I come away feeling closer to God and strengthened in my faith. She asks (and takes a stab at answering) questions I didn't even know were in my heart. By facing faith's most troubling questions head-on, Simone probes with the sanctity of a gospel — and in the quiet of her words, offers a path for all of us to find more grace.

Heat Rating: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Grade: A