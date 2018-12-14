The 10 best romance novels of 2018

Berkley (2); Forever; Sourcebooks; Sierra Simone; Avon
The Wedding Date by Jasmine Guillory
Berkley
It Takes Two by Jenny Holiday
Forever
The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang
Berkley
Sinner by Sierra Simone
Sierra Simone
A Princess in Theory by Alyssa Cole
Avon
Stripped by Zoey Castile
Kensington
Duchess by Design by Maya Rodale
Avon Books
Scoring the Player's Baby by Naima Simone
Entangled
Wicked and the Wallflower by Sarah MacLean
Avon
The Ones Who Got Away by Roni Loren
Sourcebooks
1 of 12
Advertisement