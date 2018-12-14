The 10 best romance novels of 2018

With this sizzling, provocative tale, Sierra Simone offers up one of the most erotic reads of the year. Sean Bell considers himself a “sinner,” a man who has forsaken God and his faith to worship at the altar of capitalism. But he is shaken to his core when old family friend Zenny Iverson asks him to show her what she’ll be missing before she takes her vows of celibacy and becomes a nun. Simone’s books are not for the faint of heart, and Sinner pulses with a heady eroticism throughout. In exploring the intersection of carnality, desire, and spirituality, Simone grapples with questions of faith, God, and grief in more moving and profound ways than the most gifted of theologians. When many romances still can’t escape the implications of morality in their engagement with sex, Simone writes God into the most instinctual and human of all acts. For anyone who’s ever grappled with loss, with how grief can test one’s faith, and with what constitutes a sin, Simone offers up a heart-wrenching, powerful examination of the human heart and soul. Sinner is a masterful probing of faith, love, sex, and grief from an author who understands that to be truly human is to find the divine in the most unexpected of places. God bless this heartbreaking, cleansing, soul-renewing, tour-de-force of a book.