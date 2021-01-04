The best new comics to read in January: What does the future hold?

Kieron Gillen (writer), Esad Ribic (artist)

2020 had the dubious distinction of being the first year since 2009 without a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. Now that COVID-19 vaccines are starting to roll out, hopes are high that 2021 will finally bring out the MCU movies that were delayed by the pandemic, and Chloe Zhao's Eternals is in a prime spot on that list (currently set for a November release).

Who are the Eternals, you ask? Great question! Despite being created by Jack Kirby, the co-creator of nearly every other Marvel superhero, the Eternals are a lot less user-friendly than the Avengers. They've only had a few different comics over the years, so not everyone is as familiar with this race of celestial super-beings and their forever war against the Deviants as, say, the struggle between Spider-Man and the Green Goblin. But Marvel Comics is ahead of the curve with a newly relaunched series overseen by top talent.

As the writer of comics like Die and The Wicked & the Divine, Kieron Gillen knows quite a bit about eternal battles and making godlike beings relatable to readers. As the artist of Marvel's game-changing 2016 event comic Secret Wars, Esad Ribic knows how to depict epic scale. So with new Marvel movies on the horizon, this Eternals series should be the perfect way to kick off 2021.

Eternals #1 is in stores Jan. 6.