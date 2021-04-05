The best comics to read in April: Keys to the past and future

James Tynion IV (writer), Mirka Andolfo & Guillem March (artists)

Given how much you hear about the Joker these days, it feels only right for the Clown Prince of Crime to finally get his own ongoing comic book. But there’s always a danger in taking a character who works so well as a looming threat and putting them center stage so we can get inside their head. For one thing, the Oscar-winning Joker movie from 2019 already did that. So writer James Tynion IV takes a different approach. This Joker series is told from the point of view of Commissioner Jim Gordon, who has decided to forgo retirement and hunt the Joker across the world in the hopes of finally putting an end to this smiling menace.

We all know Joker is Batman’s greatest adversary, and he’s obviously become a primary foil for his ex-girlfriend Harley Quinn in her new solo adventures, but you’d be forgiven for forgetting that he’s also done quite a few heinous things to Gordon and his family over the years — such as when he crippled the commissioner's daughter Barbara in The Killing Joke, still one of the most infamous Joker stories ever.

"I feel like Barbara has had a cathartic moment about The Killing Joke every four years since the comic was released, but Jim Gordon hasn't, and Jim Gordon was actually the center of that story," Tynion told EW during a recent conversation about his conspiracy theory comic The Department of Truth. "Jim Gordon vs. Joker has a deep history. Gordon has always existed in this strange moral gray area of recognizing the system is broken but still wants the system to exist, while the Joker is a figure who exists outside of all systems."

The Joker #2 hits stores April 13.