Spring 2023 books preview: 15 titles to shake off the winter blues

Monsters: A Fan's Dilemma by Claire Dededer

Roman Polanski, Michael Jackson, Picasso: How do we navigate the moral obstacle course of loving the art but not the artist? And how do we shape our own private hierarchies of what we will and won't accept? Springboarding off her viral Paris Review essay, author and essayist Dededer delves into the deeply personal clash between ethical obligation and aesthetic pleasure. (Perhaps not surprisingly, one sex dominates here, but men are not the only culprits; J.K. Rowling gets her own chapter.) (April 25)