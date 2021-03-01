The Trump administration may be over, but literature’s reactionary boom is still going strong — we’re going to be processing those four years for a long time, and authors are no different. Ali Benjamin’s adult debut is told by Ethan, who moved to the Berkshires with his wife so they could raise their daughter away from the financial and spacial constraints of Brooklyn, and it’s there that his wife, Zo’s, protest fire is lit. She heads up a gang of nasty women, as it were, and becomes increasingly obsessed by the the violence of DJT and his brethren, so much so that it threatens the very fabric of her family. (March 2)