While The Royal We perfected the dishy, royalty inspired novel, The Heir Affair doubles down on the royal intrigue and romance. Following the implosion of their fairy-tale wedding at the end of the previous novel, American Bex and Prince of Wales Nick have no choice but to isolate themselves as a last-ditch attempt to protect their fragile romance. With an unintentional knack for paralleling the lives of the real British royal family, Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan deliver up their highly anticipated sequel with all the pomp, circumstance (and gossip!) of a royal wedding. God save the queen? More like God save these books. (July 7)