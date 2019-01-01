New year, new reads
Scribner; Little, Brown and Company; Atria Books; Harry N. Abrams; Imprint
Adèle, by Leila Slimani
Penguin Books
Burned, by Edward Humes
Dutton
Hollywood's Eve, by Lili Anolik
Scribner
Looker, by Laura Sims
Scribner
An Orchestra of Minorities, by Chigozie Obioma
Little, Brown and Company
The Sopranos Sessions, by Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall
Harry N. Abrams
Sugar Run, by Mesha Maren
Algonquin Books
Thick, by Tressie McMillan Cottom
The New Press
To Keep the Sun Alive, by Rabeah Ghaffari
Catapult
The Water Cure, by Sophie Mackintosh
Doubleday
The Wicked King, by Holly Black
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
The Dreamers, by Karen Thompson Walker
Random House
The Far Field, by Madhuri Vijay
Grove Press
You Know You Want This, by Kristen Roupenian
Scout Press
The Current, by Tim Johnston
Algonquin
Talent, by Juliet Lapidos
Little, Brown and Company
The Falconer, by Dana Czapnik
Atria Books
King of Scars, by Leigh Bardugo
Imprint
The Wolf in the Whale, by Jordanna Max Brodsky
Redhook
The World According to Fannie Davis, by Bridgett M. Davis
Little, Brown and Company
1 of 22
Advertisement