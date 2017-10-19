25 best movie adaptations of classic children's books

Kids of the Harry Potter generation grew up with J.K. Rowling’s landmark novel series just as much they did with the enormously successful film franchise. Though helmed by a collection of directors, featuring two different actors as Dumbledore, and varying mildly in quality from one movie to the next, the fact is that the Harry Potter films instantly emerged as essential companion pieces, rousing tales of wizardry that rightly launched Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson to stardom. Potter fandom remains alive and well a full decade after the publication of Deathly Hallows, and the movies are no small reason why.