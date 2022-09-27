8 Marilyn Monroe books to read after you watch Blonde

The Girl: Marilyn Monroe, The Seven Year Itch, and the Birth of an Unlikely Feminist by Michelle Morgan

Though many accounts would have use see Monroe as an entirely helpless figure abused by the power brokers in her life, she was far smarter and savvier than biographers often give her credit for. Blonde pinpoints the iconic moment of Marilyn Monroe's skirt blowing, as she stands over a subway grate in The Seven Year Itch, as the pinnacle of her exploitation. This book, instead, posits it as a feminist reset for Monroe, who had fought to play the role of "The Girl" in the film. Morgan recounts the meticulous ways in which Monroe controlled her own image, taking charge of her fame and the role her body played in it. Here, we are given a portrait of a Monroe in full possession of her power, a star with the business acumen and know-how necessary to use her assets instead of allowing them to be used.