The best new fall books about classic Hollywood

The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir by Paul Newman

Paul Newman has been gone since 2008, but the estimable actor, known for his Adonis physique, sparkling blue eyes, and Actors' Studio honed technique, left his story behind, unbeknownst to us. Throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, Newman and his friend Stewart Stern conducted interviews — with his family, his collaborators, his friends, and Newman himself — with the intent of crafting it into a memoir. Ultimately, Newman burned the tapes of those interviews and his family presumed the effort lost to time. But after a discovery of transcripts and notes tucked away in the laundry room of his Connecticut home, Newman at last gets to tell his story, in his own words, supplemented by the accounts of those who knew him best. It's an unprecedented and incisive look at a man, who despite his charms and legendary marriage to Joanne Woodward, preferred his privacy. Newman does not go easy on himself, nor does he allow his fellow storytellers to pull their punches. It's an unflinching look at the life of one of the greatest actors to live, and it pairs superbly with Ethan Hawke's The Last Movie Stars, a moving documentary that brings the words of the transcripts in these pages to even more vital life. (Oct. 18)