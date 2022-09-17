The best dystopian novels of all time

1984 by George Orwell (1949)

George Orwell's classic tale of governmental oversight and constraints of freethinking remains relevant in modern discourse as the term "Orwellian" is used and misused constantly. But the book that coined that term, 1984, is a thought-provoking and expertly crafted novel.

The story follows Winston Smith, a skillful worker rewriting history in the Ministry of Truth, who starts to look back fondly on the days before the Party took over the region of Oceania and implemented their cult of personality devoid of freethought and individuality. With beautiful prose and incredible world-building, Orwell's 1984 is more relevant today than ever before, and a must-read for the times.