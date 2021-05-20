The best debuts to read this summer

By Seija Rankin
May 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT
Advertisement
The best debuts to read this summer
| Credit: Illustration by EW

It's a good time to be a first-time author. As the world opens back up, there are so many places to hunker down with a good read: the subway, a coffee shop, inside a restaurant, perhaps. Here, EW offers up a few of our favorite first impressions, from memoirs to thrillers to short story collections.

Credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Punch Me Up to the Gods by Brian Broome

This devastatingly beautiful memoir about growing up Black and gay in rural Ohio introduces a major literary talent in Broome. (May 18)

Credit: Flatiron Books

Somebody's Daughter by Ashley C. Ford

The writer-editor pens the story of her wrenching upbringing (father in prison, sexual assault) and her hard-won journey to peace. (June 1)

Credit: Atria Books

The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris

As a book-publishing assistant clashes with the only other Black woman in her department, she begins to suspect more sinister powers at play. (June 1)

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

View Recipe

At a prestigious private school, two Black students start getting threatening texts from an unnamed bully in this fast-paced YA thriller. (June 1)

Credit: Knopf

Objects of Desire by Clare Sestanovich

In 11 short stories, Sestanovich takes seemingly innocuous moments (a plane trip, a day at the office) and pulls out satisfying human drama. (June 29)

Credit: Ecco Books

Nobody, Somebody, Anybody by Kelly McClorey

This darkly funny novel follows a young woman working as a chambermaid at an exclusive yacht club. (July 6)

Credit: Ecco

Afterparties by Anthony Veasna So

A short story collection that examines, among other things, queer life within the Cambodian-American community. (August 3)

For more from EW's Summer Books guide, find the special issue at Barnes & Noble stores now, or order your copy here. Don't forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com