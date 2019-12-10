The 10 best debut novels of 2019

This chilly suspense novel has racked up plenty of endorsements beyond EW’s — indeed, it’s a National Book Award finalist — but allow us to sing its praises once more. Composed of interlinked stories, and set on a remote Russian peninsula where two girls go missing, Disappearing Earth invites readers into a world far beyond their own, illuminating a community of women contending with loneliness and broken hearts. Assured and humane, this series of intricate character studies builds, bracingly, toward an unforgettable — and hopeful — climax.