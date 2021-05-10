The best comics to read in May: Reckoning with the past

Tom Taylor (writer), various artists

It is once again a good time to be a fan of Laura Kinney. Most famously known as X-23, the daughter of Wolverine has once again taken up her father’s mantle in the age of Krakoa. This time, Logan hasn’t even gone anywhere; there are just two Wolverine’s around now. To prove it’s not a redundancy, Laura is taking a prominent place in the new mutant paradigm. Next month, as part of the big Hellfire Gala, Laura (as Wolverine) will be given an official spot on the new X-Men roster.

That makes this the perfect moment for Marvel to publish an all-encompassing omnibus collection of the All-New Wolverine comic that chronicled Laura’s original acceptance of the role and the introduction of her young clone sister, Gabby. Written by Tom Taylor, All-New Wolverine brought new depths to the character and enshrined her as EW’s favorite superhero of 2018. If you missed this series the first time around, or just want to revisit given the sisters’ new adventures (for her part, Gabby has been popping up a lot in recent New Mutants issues), this omnibus is calling your name.

The All-New Wolverine Omnibus is available now in comic stores, and on Amazon and other larger retailers starting May 11.