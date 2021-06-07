The best comics to read in June: Bigger and better than ever

Adora and the Distance (Comixology Originals)

Marc Bernardin (writer), Ariela Kristantina (artist)

Among other things, June is the month of Father’s Day. A perfect way to celebrate the occasion is this new graphic novel from the digital-only Comixology Originals line. Written by former EW journalist Marc Bernardin (who you might know best these days as the co-host of the Fatman Beyond podcast with Kevin Smith), Adora and the Distance is a heroic fantasy about living with autism. Adora lives in a world filled with pirates, giants, and ghosts, but only she can stop the mysterious force called “the Distance” from destroying it all.

“I didn’t want to tell a story about those of us who love their autistic friends or family members,” Bernardin, whose daughter was diagnosed with autism as a toddler, said in a statement. “Instead, I wanted to try and imagine the story one of those kids could be telling about themselves, about the adventures they’re taking inside their own mind. It’s the story I most want to hear.”

EW first previewed Adora and the Distance way back in 2019, but now it’s finally arriving on Comixology and Amazon Prime this month. Get it on June 15.