The best comics to read in June: Bigger and better than ever
From Planet-Size X-Men to Supergirl: World of Tomorrow, here are EW's picks for comics to read this month.
Summer is starting, and it looks like it's gonna be a hot one this year. If you ever need a break from the blazing sun, you're in luck because June has some big comics to offer. Some of them are big in the sense of kicking off brand-new stories (like The Nice House on the Lake), while some of them are big because they promise to take familiar heroes to new horizons (like Planet-Size X-Men and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow).
Below, take a look at EW's picks for comics to read this June.
Adora and the Distance (Comixology Originals)
Marc Bernardin (writer), Ariela Kristantina (artist)
Among other things, June is the month of Father’s Day. A perfect way to celebrate the occasion is this new graphic novel from the digital-only Comixology Originals line. Written by former EW journalist Marc Bernardin (who you might know best these days as the co-host of the Fatman Beyond podcast with Kevin Smith), Adora and the Distance is a heroic fantasy about living with autism. Adora lives in a world filled with pirates, giants, and ghosts, but only she can stop the mysterious force called “the Distance” from destroying it all.
“I didn’t want to tell a story about those of us who love their autistic friends or family members,” Bernardin, whose daughter was diagnosed with autism as a toddler, said in a statement. “Instead, I wanted to try and imagine the story one of those kids could be telling about themselves, about the adventures they’re taking inside their own mind. It’s the story I most want to hear.”
EW first previewed Adora and the Distance way back in 2019, but now it’s finally arriving on Comixology and Amazon Prime this month. Get it on June 15.
Apple of My Pie (Random House Graphic)
Mika Song (writer/artist)
Most of the books on this list are teen and adult-friendly genre stories, so we wanted to mix it up by throwing in some more all-ages fare with Mika Song’s latest graphic novel. Eric Carle’s passing last month serves as a reminder that imaginative illustrated art is important for young readers; if you have any in your life, this delightful story about squirrels mounting a rescue mission at an apple orchard is well worth a read.
Apple of My Pie is on sale June 8.
The Nice House on the Lake #1 (DC Black Label)
James Tynion IV (writer), Alvaro Martinez Bueno (artist)
Though he first made his name on DC superhero comics and is currently writing the flagship Batman series, James Tynion IV continues to generate imaginative premises for original comics as well. The Nice House on the Lake reunites Tynion with his Justice League Dark collaborator Alvaro Martinez Bueno, and that should give you more of an indication of what to expect than the deceptively pleasant-sounding title. This is a horror comic, albeit one that plays with superhero tropes in fascinating ways, and the first issue does an incredible job setting the stage of whatever terrifying things are to come.
The Nice House on the Lake #1 is available now.
Planet-Size X-Men #1 (Marvel)
Gerry Duggan (writer), Pepe Larraz (artist)
It’s gonna be big. Marvel’s much-anticipated Hellfire Gala finally kicked off this week with the new issues of Marauders, X-Force, and Hellions, but this one shot will be the main event. Some of those issues have alluded to some kind of stunning “fireworks” display, and we’ve seen hints in other X-books (such as Way of X) that Magneto has some kind of master plan involving other Omega-level mutants. But how exactly are they planning to demonstrate Krakoa’s strength to the rest of the world?
Our guess, given the presence of weather-controlling Omegas like Strom and Iceman and the use of the word “planet” in the title, is that they might be doing something to roll back climate change? Whatever it is, it’s gonna be big — calling a one-shot Planet-Size X-Men as a way of one-upping Giant-Size X-Men, the title of the 1975 comic that inaugurated Wolverine, Storm, Nightcrawler, and others, is a display of confidence that we know this era of X-Men can follow through on.
Planet-Size X-Men hits stores on June 16 — aka 6/16, like how the Marvel Universe is often referred to as Earth-616. Like we said, it’s gonna be big!
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 (DC)
Tom King (writer), Bilquis Evely (artist)
Though Supergirl has been particularly prominent in pop culture the last few years thanks to her CW show, Kara Zor-El still doesn’t have too many canonical comic-book stories in the same way that, say, her older cousin has All-Star Superman and Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? Hopefully that will change with this new series, which brings together two EW favorites (Tom King was our pick for Best Writer of 2017 and Bilquis Evely was our favorite artist of 2018) for a story about Kara looking for purpose, and possibly finding it in the form of an alien child who asks for her help with revenge.
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow #1 hits stores on June 15.
