The 10 best comics of 2021

The Department of Truth (Image)

James Tynion IV (writer), Martin Simmonds (artist), Elsa Charretier & Tyler Boss (guest artists)

Conspiracy theories abound these days. The brilliance of The Department of Truth comes from its acknowledgement that any conspiracy can essentially become real if enough people believe in it, and its framework (in the form of the titular government agency tasked with relegating this process) that allows creators James Tynion IV and Martin Simmonds to address each of the most prominent theories in a thought-provoking way.

After starting off the series last year with classics like Flat Earth and the JFK assassination, The Department of Truth hit a new peak this year with its two-issue sequence about Bigfoot. Told mostly in the form of letters from an old Bigfoot hunter to his estranged son, these issues found The Department of Truth mixing heart-rending human emotion with its big-brained ideas about the nature of subjective reality. Some conspiracies are urgent reminders to ask who benefits from spreading nonsense, but others are testaments to the beautiful, unknowable mysteries of the world.