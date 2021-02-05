The best comics to read in February: Reckoning with old wars

Patton Oswalt (writer), Dean Kotz (artist)

In just a few years, Black Hammer has become a robust superhero universe capable of rivaling even the Marvel and DC pantheons (there's already been a Justice League crossover!). One reason this has been possible is because, as co-creator Jeff Lemire first explained to us back in 2016, the cast of characters invokes every era of superhero comics. Abraham Slam represents the original Golden Age period of colorful costumes with less focus on powers, Golden Gail invokes the Silver Age of Captain Marvel and more recognizable costumed heroes, Madame Dragonfly stands in for the Swamp Thing/Sandman era of British Invasion and dark fantasy influence, and on and on.

This month sees the launch of a new miniseries, Black Hammer: Visions, which opens up the universe even more by bringing in other creators to put their own spins on these heroes. First up is Patton Oswalt (who between this and M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games is really brushing up his comic-writing skills lately), who takes Golden Gail and mashes her up with Ghost World, proving that Black Hammer can encompass not just the recent history of superheroes, but comics in general. It's a fun start to what should be a very interesting anthology series.

Black Hammer: Visions #1 is available Feb. 10.