A Caribbean Heiress in Paris by Adriana Herrera

BEST ROMANCE

We're huge Adriana Herrera fans here at EW, but A Caribbean Heiress in Paris is her lushest, best work yet. Set in 1889, the novel follows heiress Luz Alana as she travels from her home in Santo Domingo to the World Exposition in Paris. Luz has plans to expand her family's rum business, even if her inheritance is barred from her until she marries. But when she meets whisky purveyor James Evanston Sinclair, Earl of Darnick, the two find their spirited attraction could also make for the perfect business partnership and marriage of convenience. Herrera excels at propelling the romance genre and its form forward, and this book is no exception. While Hollywood can still only figure out how to cast diverse faces in white source material, Herrera is crafting swoony historical romances that aren't afraid to engage with the realities of the 19th-century while still making a bid for hard-earned happily-ever-afters. —Maureen Lee Lenker