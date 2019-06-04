The advent of a true new literary star is nearly as rare as a comet — and about as dazzling as the impact the 28-year-old (can any mention of her not include that qualifier?) novelist has had on the book world over the past two years. The bones of her sophomore effort are simple: a boy, a girl, the messy dance between them. But the stark intimacy of Normal People’s prose feels like a jolt straight to the solar plexus: astonishingly vivid and real. —LG