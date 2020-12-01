20 of the best book adaptations of all time

In 2020, it’s safe to say that Steven Spielberg wouldn’t be the modern choice to adapt Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Color Purple, but that doesn’t mean the director didn’t have the range to push beyond what filmgoers considered his normal blockbuster zone at the time. (By 1985, The Color Purple was already a literary sensation, and the movie itself would end as one of the biggest box office hits of the year.) But past the controversial awards history (The Color Purple was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and yet didn’t win a single one) and routine banishment of the book from reading lists, the stories of Black women working to assert their independence not only from society but from the cruel people in their own lives is worth visiting in both forms. In Walker’s book, much of the story is told through letters, adding a richness and depth to characters Celie (played by Whoopi Goldberg in the film) and Shug (Margaret Avery), giving their relationship more space to breathe and live, whereas in the film adaptation their bond is framed quietly in the background. The book is unflinching and can be at times a difficult, emotional read, and while the film adaption does not shy away from the abuse visited upon the main characters, it softens the edges. Don’t let the material intimidate readers and viewers; both the book and the movie are life-affirming odes to surviving with grace.