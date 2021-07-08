Batman: The Long Halloween is getting a new follow-up comic in the wake of animated movie

Batman: The Long Halloween isn't over yet. For one thing, the animated movie that came to digital and Blu-Ray last month -- starring Jensen Ackles as the voice of the Dark Knight and the late Naya Rivera as Catwoman -- is still awaiting its "part two" installment later this summer. But on top of that, DC Comics announced on Thursday that they will be publishing a special follow-up issue to the original comic series by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale.

"Twenty-five years ago, Tim Sale and I set out to tell a mystery tale of how Gotham City went from crime to freaks," Loeb said in a statement. "The result was Batman: The Long Halloween. We're thrilled to be back at DC revisiting some of our favorite characters all the while revealing that you may not know the whole story..."

Batman: The Long Halloween is the story of the Dark Knight's hunt for the Holiday killer, who true to their name keeps committing murders on subsequent monthly celebrations. The story takes place over the course of 12 months, from one Halloween to the next, and focuses particularly on the character of Harvey Dent, the one-time crusading district attorney of Gotham City who eventually becomes the villain Two-Face.

DC did not provide a lot of details about what the new 48-page special comic will entail, other than teasing that "some secrets never stay buried."

"As it has always been, working together on Batman has brought out the best of Jeph and myself as Gotham City storytellers," Sale said in a statement. "We have been blessed to have the mighty talents of Comicraft's Richard Starkings with us every step of the way, and we are very fortunate to welcome colorist, Brennan Wagner, to help shape our latest venture."

Look for Batman: The Long Halloween Special on stands Oct. 12 -- just in time for this year's Halloween. Below, you can check out various covers by Sale.

Batman: The Long Halloween Credit: Tim Sale for DC Comics

Batman: The Long Halloween Credit: Tim Sale for DC Comics

Batman: The Long Halloween Credit: Tim Sale for DC Comics