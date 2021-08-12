Batman meets Game of Thrones in upcoming fantasy comic Dark Knights of Steel

We mostly think of Batman as a street-level crimefighter, honoring the death of his parents by cleaning up Gotham City from criminals and supervillains. But the Dark Knight is surprisingly adaptable to other genres and timeframes. He's been a vampire (in Batman: Vampire), a Victorian-era vigilante (in Batman: Gotham by Gaslight), and a Russian revolutionary (in Superman: Red Son), just to name a few. But in a new DC comic, Batman will embark on a whole new quest in a fantasy world not unlike Game of Thrones.

Written by Tom Taylor (Nightwing, Injustice) with art by Yasmine Putri, Dark Knights of Steel takes place in a new DC medieval fantasy world where Batman isn't even the only familiar resident. This world will be changed when a spaceship crash-lands from a doomed planet. But what seems like the end of the world for many is only the beginning of this story. So yes, Superman and Wonder Woman will also be a part of this, along with Harley Quinn, Black Lightning, and more.

"I've spent the last two years creating a new epic fantasy universe for DC Comics, and Dark Knights of Steel is an absolute dream come true," Taylor told EW in a statement. "Despite being the writer of the DC horror series, DCeased, I'm actually a huge a fantasy fan. Combining two of my favorite things, DC superheroes and high fantasy, is my absolute happy place. I grew up reading Lord of the Rings alongside Superman. Terry Pratchett alongside Garth Ennis. Robin Hobb and Mark Waid. Dragonlance and Justice League. Now I get to bring all this together with the incredible Yasmine Putri, in the biggest story I could imagine. A tale of war and love, of despair and hope, of betrayal and improbable alliances forged in battle."

Promising "all-new origins for Batman and Superman, for Harley Quinn and Black Lightning," Taylor says that this series is "for the fans of shows like Game of Thrones and Critical Role. This is for the kids who took dice to school, who chose their own adventure, and dreamed of flying in a cape."

Below, check out a first look at interior pages by Putri, along with covers by Putri and variants by Joshua Middleton and Wayne Reynolds. Dark Knights of Steel will be a 12-issue series; look for the debut issue soon.

