This unofficial sequel to The Bean Trees marked the chance for Kingsolver to most clearly articulate one of her most regularly visited themes. In The Bean Trees, a Cherokee woman hands her baby off to Taylor, seemingly unprompted; Pigs in Heaven unfurls the complexities of the aftermath, in which the tribe believes the child should stay with them. “I recognized these two sides weren’t talking to each other,” Kingsolver says. “They were speaking different languages; they had two entirely different versions of the common good, the most important thing. On the one case, the individual, the family, the personal choice. And on the other side, the tribe, the community.” The plot grew out of Kingsolver’s natural interest in the storyline following completion of Bean Trees; indeed, Pigs in Heaven wasn’t even intended to be a sequel until things started lining up.